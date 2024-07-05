Cerca nel sito
 
Myanmar: Measures against the enlistment of minors in the army

05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

4 July 2024_ Myanmar's Ministry of Defense announced that 120 soldiers suspected of being minors will be examined and, if confirmed, released. Defense Minister General Tin Aung San said the military is working with the Country Task Force on Monitoring and Reporting (CTFMR) to prevent the enlistment of minors. Since 2012, Myanmar has implemented an action plan with the CTFMR to release erroneously enlisted minors. According to news-eleven.com, only nine suspected cases of minors in the military have been identified in 2023. The Government continues to work to comply with international laws and guidelines to protect children's rights.

in Evidenza