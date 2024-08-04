Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Meeting between Burmese and Russian officials for investments and agricultural cooperation

August 3, 2024_ Burmese government officials and representatives of Rosscongress, a Russian investment body, met on August 2, 2024 to discuss...

Myanmar: Meeting between Burmese and Russian officials for investments and agricultural cooperation
04 agosto 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 3, 2024_ Burmese government officials and representatives of Rosscongress, a Russian investment body, met on August 2, 2024 to discuss investment, agriculture and technological cooperation. During the meeting, topics such as the construction of a factory for the production of pesticides and the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation to promote economic collaboration between the two countries were discussed. Myanmar officials have highlighted the importance of improving soil quality and providing support to local farmers. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. This meeting represents a significant step to strengthen economic ties between Myanmar and Russia, in a context of growing international cooperation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Russian investment body between Myanmar investimento Birmania
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza