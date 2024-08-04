Myanmar: Meeting between Burmese and Russian officials for investments and agricultural cooperation

August 3, 2024_ Burmese government officials and representatives of Rosscongress, a Russian investment body, met on August 2, 2024 to discuss investment, agriculture and technological cooperation. During the meeting, topics such as the construction of a factory for the production of pesticides and the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation to promote economic collaboration between the two countries were discussed. Myanmar officials have highlighted the importance of improving soil quality and providing support to local farmers. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. This meeting represents a significant step to strengthen economic ties between Myanmar and Russia, in a context of growing international cooperation.