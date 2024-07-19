Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Meeting between ministers to strengthen ties with Bangladesh

July 18, 2024_ Myanmar Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister U Than Swe met with Bangladesh Ambassador to Myanmar Dr. Mohammad Mon (N) Wahusain...

Myanmar: Meeting between ministers to strengthen ties with Bangladesh
19 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 18, 2024_ Myanmar Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister U Than Swe met with Bangladesh Ambassador to Myanmar Dr. Mohammad Mon (N) Wahusain on July 17 at the Foreign Ministry in Naypyidaw. During the meeting, they openly discussed how to strengthen bilateral relations, trade, investment, tourism and contacts between citizens of the two countries. In a separate meeting on July 11, Myanmar Education Minister Dr. Nyunt Phay discussed cooperation in the education sector with Bangladesh's ambassador. News-eleven.com reports it. These meetings aim to promote closer cooperation between Myanmar and Bangladesh in various sectors.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
between Myanmar Birmania reports it Myanmar Education Minister
Vedi anche
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza