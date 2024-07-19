Myanmar: Meeting between ministers to strengthen ties with Bangladesh

July 18, 2024_ Myanmar Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister U Than Swe met with Bangladesh Ambassador to Myanmar Dr. Mohammad Mon (N) Wahusain on July 17 at the Foreign Ministry in Naypyidaw. During the meeting, they openly discussed how to strengthen bilateral relations, trade, investment, tourism and contacts between citizens of the two countries. In a separate meeting on July 11, Myanmar Education Minister Dr. Nyunt Phay discussed cooperation in the education sector with Bangladesh's ambassador. News-eleven.com reports it. These meetings aim to promote closer cooperation between Myanmar and Bangladesh in various sectors.