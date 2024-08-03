Myanmar: Meeting between special representative and Cambodian prime minister to strengthen bilateral ties

02 August 2024_ Special Representative of Myanmar, U Ko Ko Hlaing, met with Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet, during a working visit to Cambodia from 31 July to 2 August 2024. During the meeting, domestic progress was discussed of Myanmar, the five declarations of ASEAN and the measures to implement the five priorities of the State Administration Council. The representative also highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, including tourism and culture. The news was reported by the news-eleven.com website. This meeting comes in the context of Myanmar's growing commitment to establish stronger relations with countries in the ASEAN region, particularly ahead of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Myanmar and Cambodia in 2025.