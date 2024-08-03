Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Meeting between special representative and Cambodian prime minister to strengthen bilateral ties

02 August 2024_ Special Representative of Myanmar, U Ko Ko Hlaing, met with Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet, during a working visit to Cambodia...

Myanmar: Meeting between special representative and Cambodian prime minister to strengthen bilateral ties
03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 August 2024_ Special Representative of Myanmar, U Ko Ko Hlaing, met with Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet, during a working visit to Cambodia from 31 July to 2 August 2024. During the meeting, domestic progress was discussed of Myanmar, the five declarations of ASEAN and the measures to implement the five priorities of the State Administration Council. The representative also highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, including tourism and culture. The news was reported by the news-eleven.com website. This meeting comes in the context of Myanmar's growing commitment to establish stronger relations with countries in the ASEAN region, particularly ahead of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Myanmar and Cambodia in 2025.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
diplomatic relations between Myanmar Birmania ASEAN region This meeting comes
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza