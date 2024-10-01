Myanmar: Meeting between the Board of Directors and the Government of Kachin Region for Local Development

October 1, 2024_ Today, a member of the State Administrative Council met with the Kachin Regional Government, led by Chief Minister U Khet Htein Nan, to discuss the region's development. During the meeting, the importance of following the Council's guidelines to ensure an effective and peaceful population and housing census was stressed. In addition, the need to educate citizens about the Constitution and laws, promote compliance, and improve the social environment was highlighted. The Chief Minister also presented plans for the population and housing census, which will begin on October 1, 2024. This news was reported by moi.gov.mm. This meeting is an important step in strengthening governance and sustainable development in the Kachin Region, which is known for its rich biodiversity and natural resources.