Myanmar: Meeting between the Deputy Prime Minister and the United Nations Interim Resident Coordinator

10 July 2024_ The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Myanmar, Admiral Tin Aung San, met yesterday with the United Nations Interim Resident Coordinator for Myanmar, Marcoluigi Corsi. During the meeting, they cordially discussed issues related to the prevention of conscription of minors into military services and the implementation of the Law on People's Military Service. The meeting took place at the Union Minister's office. gnlm.com.mm reports it. The meeting underlined the importance of international cooperation to address humanitarian and security challenges in the country.