Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Meeting between the Minister of Social Welfare and the Representative of the International Red Cross

24 July 2024_ Minister of Social Welfare, Dr. Soe Win, met with Elena Ajmone Sessera, Resident Representative of the International Committee of the...

Myanmar: Meeting between the Minister of Social Welfare and the Representative of the International Red Cross
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

24 July 2024_ Minister of Social Welfare, Dr. Soe Win, met with Elena Ajmone Sessera, Resident Representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), yesterday afternoon at the minister's office in Nay Pyi Taw. During the meeting, they openly discussed the ICRC's activities in Myanmar, focusing on raising awareness of the dangers of landmines and the physical rehabilitation of those affected. Furthermore, cooperation between the ICRC and the Ministry to address these issues was examined. The news was reported by gnlm.com.mm. The ICRC is a humanitarian organization that works around the world, providing assistance to people affected by conflict and violence, and in Myanmar it is committed to supporting victims of landmines.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Minister of Social Welfare meeting between metionina met
Vedi anche
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza