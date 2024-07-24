Myanmar: Meeting between the Minister of Social Welfare and the Representative of the International Red Cross

24 July 2024_ Minister of Social Welfare, Dr. Soe Win, met with Elena Ajmone Sessera, Resident Representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), yesterday afternoon at the minister's office in Nay Pyi Taw. During the meeting, they openly discussed the ICRC's activities in Myanmar, focusing on raising awareness of the dangers of landmines and the physical rehabilitation of those affected. Furthermore, cooperation between the ICRC and the Ministry to address these issues was examined. The news was reported by gnlm.com.mm. The ICRC is a humanitarian organization that works around the world, providing assistance to people affected by conflict and violence, and in Myanmar it is committed to supporting victims of landmines.