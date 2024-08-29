Myanmar: Meeting for Agriculture Development in Magway Region

August 28, 2024_ A meeting was held in Naypyidaw to coordinate agricultural development activities in Magway region, with the participation of Deputy Minister of Agriculture Dr. Tin Htut and agricultural officials. During the meeting, the Deputy Minister stressed the importance of improving agricultural production and supporting farmers in growing their crops. The need to conduct research and surveys to improve the economic and production conditions of farmers, including young professionals in the sector, was discussed. This was reported by mdn.gov.mm. The meeting also highlighted the importance of crop diversification, especially for oilseed products, to ensure sustainable and profitable production in the region.