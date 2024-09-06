Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Myanmar: Meeting for the 25th anniversary of the national cultural competition

06 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
05 September 2024_ A coordination meeting was held for the 25th anniversary of the Myanmar National Music, Dance and Drama Competition in Sagaing. The Chief Minister of the region, U Myat Kyaw, stressed the importance of local culture and the need to promote emerging artists through fair and transparent competitions. During the meeting, preparations and participation methods were discussed for the districts of Kale, Sagaing and Shwebo, which also participated via video conference. The news was reported by moi.gov.mm. The competition aims to enhance cultural traditions and discover new talents in the Myanmar art scene.

