Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Myanmar: Meeting for the expansion of oil and natural gas production

July 18, 2024_ A coordination meeting for the expansion of oil and natural gas production was held in Yangon at the regional office of Myanmar Oil...

Myanmar: Meeting for the expansion of oil and natural gas production
July 18, 2024_ A coordination meeting for the expansion of oil and natural gas production was held in Yangon at the regional office of Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE). During the meeting, MOGE officials discussed the status of offshore projects and exploration and production operations in the Maubin (South) and Bago oil and gas fields. Energy Minister U Ko Ko Lwin stressed the need to use modern technologies to improve production and ensure the country's energy security. It also highlighted the importance of precisely planning and implementing exploration and production activities during the dry season. Mdn.gov.mm reports it. The meeting also addressed the supply of natural gas needed for refineries and fertilizer factories under the control of the Ministry of Energy.

