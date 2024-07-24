Myanmar: Meeting of the Central Committee for National Culture to preserve cultural heritage

July 24, 2024_ The 8th meeting of the Central Committee for National Culture of Myanmar was held on July 23 at the Ministry of Religion and Culture in Nay Pyi Taw. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Admiral Tin Aung San stressed the importance of citizens' collective responsibility in preserving the country's cultural heritage. During the meeting, progress in repairing the Thatbyinnyu Pagoda, damaged by an earthquake in 2016, was discussed and proposals for new laws to support private museums were presented. The source of this news is gnlm.com.mm. The meeting also reviewed previous resolutions and encouraged members to propose improvements for the protection and conservation of Myanmar's cultural heritage.