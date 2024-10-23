Myanmar: Meeting to counter cholera spread in Mandalay

October 22, 2024_ A meeting was held today in Mandalay to coordinate activities to prevent and control the spread of cholera, an infectious disease that is affecting the region. The regional government, led by Prime Minister U Myo Aung, brought together health officials and representatives from various sectors to discuss measures to contain the outbreak. During the meeting, the importance of coordinated action between health authorities and the population to prevent further infections was stressed. The current situation shows that the disease is present in ten of the twelve districts in the region, with the most affected district including Maha Aung Myay. The news was reported by moi.gov.mm. The authorities urged the population to follow health guidelines and actively cooperate to ensure public health.