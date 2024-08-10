Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Myanmar: Meeting to promote exports and support local businesses

Myanmar: Meeting to promote exports and support local businesses
10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 10, 2024_ Today, Myanmar Minister of Trade and Economic Relations U Thun Aung met with export businessmen in Yangon to discuss increasing exports. During the meeting, the importance of adhering to the Central Bank of Myanmar’s new guidelines on currency conversion was highlighted. The Minister urged businesses to focus on exporting products such as rice, pulses and rubber to improve the performance of the sector. The source of this news is mdn.gov.mm. The meeting comes amid economic challenges, with the aim of strengthening foreign trade and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

