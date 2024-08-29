Myanmar: Military strikes intensify in the north of the country

August 28, 2024_ Myanmar's military has stepped up air and artillery strikes in the north of the country, targeting areas inhabited by ethnic armed groups. The attacks, which took place on August 26, have caused serious damage and displacement among the civilian population, with reports of civilian casualties. The military operations aim to regain control over strategic territories, in a context of escalating conflict between the army and resistance forces. The news was reported by shannews.org. The situation in northern Myanmar is complex, with different ethnic groups fighting for autonomy and rights, while the central government tries to maintain control over these unstable regions.