Myanmar: Min Aung Hlaing orders post-flood reconstruction measures

September 19, 2024_ Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has ordered officials to learn from the recent floods and conduct systematic research on building construction away from waterways. During an inspection at the Tatkon military headquarters, he pledged assistance for losses and damages caused by the floods. He stressed the importance of clearing debris and restoring essential services such as water and electricity. He also urged families to get food at reduced prices to ensure their well-being, gnlm.com.mm reported. The General also visited the families of members of the Tatmadaw, the Burmese military, who were affected by the floods, offering them food and clothing.