Myanmar: Min Aung Hlaing Promotes Beauty and Functionality of Yangon Universities

01 Settembre 2024
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 31, 2024_ Senior General Min Aung Hlaing visited Yangon universities, stressing the importance of improving the environment and landscape of the institutions. During the inspection of Western Yangon Technological University, he highlighted the need to build student facilities, such as recreational areas and parking lots. He also examined beautification works and stormwater management to ensure a more functional and welcoming campus. The visit also included Western Yangon University, where plans to redevelop the lake and surrounding areas were discussed. This news is reported by gnlm.com.mm. Yangon universities are important centers of higher education in Myanmar, helping to train a new generation of professionals.

