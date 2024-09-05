Myanmar: Min Aung Hlaing urges residents to stand up to armed groups to ensure security

04 September 2024_ Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has urged Myanmar residents to unite against the existence of armed groups to reduce acts of terrorism and ensure safety in their communities. During a meeting with members of the Kayah State government, he stressed that terrorists use civilian homes as cover and exploit civilians as human shields. Hlaing said that the cooperation of residents is essential to restore peace and stability in the region, which has been damaged by recent attacks by groups such as the KNDF and PDF. This was reported by gnlm.com.mm. The Senior General also discussed initiatives to reopen universities and improve health services in the region.