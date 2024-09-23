Myanmar: Mine Incidents Rise in Mon State

September 22, 2024_ In recent months, Myanmar’s Mon State has seen a worrying increase in landmine incidents, particularly in the Kyaikto region. The blasts have hit several villages, causing injuries to numerous residents, including children and adults, as they attempted to carry out daily activities such as rubber harvesting. The situation has become increasingly alarming, with residents expressing fears for their safety and that of their families. According to news-eleven.com, the growing instability in the region has led to an increase in home-made landmines, making the surrounding areas dangerous for the local population. Authorities and humanitarian organizations are trying to address the crisis, but the situation remains critical for many residents of Mon State.