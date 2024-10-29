Myanmar: Minister Jeng Phang meets with ethnic communities in Pa-O

October 29, 2024_ Myanmar's Minister of Ethnic Affairs Jeng Phang met with cultural and literary associations in the Pa-O autonomous region in Shan State this morning. During the meeting, the Minister stressed the importance of ethnic community development for the country's progress and called for maintaining regional peace and stability. He also highlighted the need to join forces to build a democratic federation based on respect for ethnic diversity. The meeting included discussions on development issues and the rights of ethnic minorities, as reported by mdn.gov.mm. The Pa-O region is known for its rich ethnic culture and traditions, and the meeting aims to strengthen cooperation between the government and local communities.