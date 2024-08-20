Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Myanmar: Minister of Agriculture and Regional Heads Meet to Promote Agriculture

August 20, 2024_ Agriculture Minister U Min Naung met with the regional heads of Bago, Ayeyawady and Yangon to discuss the state fund support for...

20 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 20, 2024_ Agriculture Minister U Min Naung met with the regional heads of Bago, Ayeyawady and Yangon to discuss the state fund support for agriculture. During the meetings, summer rice cultivation, monsoon rice projects and oil cultivation were discussed, with the aim of increasing sunflower and cotton production. The Minister stressed the importance of domestic edible oil production and reducing milk imports, with a plan to raise over 60,000 dairy cows. The news is reported by gnlm.com.mm. These efforts aim to improve food self-sufficiency and support Myanmar's agricultural economy.

