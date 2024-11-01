Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Minister of Health meets with International Committee of the Red Cross

31 October 2024_ Myanmar’s Minister of Health, Dr. Thet Khaing Win, met yesterday morning with the Resident Representative of the International...

Myanmar: Minister of Health meets with International Committee of the Red Cross
01 novembre 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

31 October 2024_ Myanmar’s Minister of Health, Dr. Thet Khaing Win, met yesterday morning with the Resident Representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Ms. Elena Ajmone Sessera, at the Ministry of Health. During the meeting, cooperation issues between the Ministry and the ICRC were discussed, in particular regarding health care, the production and installation of prosthetics and rehabilitation centers. Aspects related to humanitarian assistance and future collaboration were also addressed. The meeting was attended by officials from the Ministry of Health and representatives of the ICRC, as reported by gnlm.com.mm. The International Committee of the Red Cross is a humanitarian organization that provides assistance in conflict and crisis situations, working around the world to ensure respect for humanitarian law.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
During the meeting the Ministry metionina met
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza