Myanmar: Minister of Health meets with International Committee of the Red Cross

31 October 2024_ Myanmar’s Minister of Health, Dr. Thet Khaing Win, met yesterday morning with the Resident Representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Ms. Elena Ajmone Sessera, at the Ministry of Health. During the meeting, cooperation issues between the Ministry and the ICRC were discussed, in particular regarding health care, the production and installation of prosthetics and rehabilitation centers. Aspects related to humanitarian assistance and future collaboration were also addressed. The meeting was attended by officials from the Ministry of Health and representatives of the ICRC, as reported by gnlm.com.mm. The International Committee of the Red Cross is a humanitarian organization that provides assistance in conflict and crisis situations, working around the world to ensure respect for humanitarian law.