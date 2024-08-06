Myanmar: MNDAA attack on military hospital causes civilian casualties

05 August 2024_ The MNDAA, an armed group active in the Shan state of Myanmar, attacked a military hospital in Lashio, causing the deaths of civilians and healthcare personnel. The attack involved the use of rockets, heavy weapons and drones, also affecting the families of members of the security forces present in the hospital. Several organizations, including the Myanmar Health Council and the Myanmar Media Council, condemned the action, highlighting the devastating impact on civilians and the need to protect health facilities. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. The MNDAA, known for its operations against the Burmese government, has raised concerns about the safety of civilians and growing violence in the region.