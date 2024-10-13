Myanmar: Model village project launched to reduce poverty

October 12, 2024_ A model village project was officially launched in Ohnpinsu, Nyaungdon Township, Ayeyawady Region, aiming to improve the living conditions of residents and reduce poverty. The initiative, supported by Mekong-Lancang Cooperation, involves the implementation of 15 projects aimed at promoting balanced development between urban and rural areas. At the inauguration ceremony, the Minister of Cooperatives and Rural Development stressed the importance of bridging the development gap and cited the success of similar projects, such as solar energy and water supply. The ceremony was attended by government officials and representatives of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar. The project aims to establish a model village for poverty reduction, thus contributing to sustainable development in the Mekong Region. Ayeyawady Region is known for its agriculture and water resources, which are key to Myanmar's economy.