October 25, 2024_ Myanmar and India have signed agreements to implement rapid development projects, including the implementation of a digital science laboratory. The ceremony took place in Naypyidaw on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Program. Among the planned projects are initiatives to improve education and sustainable energy in rural areas of Myanmar. The Indian government has stressed the importance of this cooperation for the economic and social progress of both countries. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. Myanmar, located in Southeast Asia, borders India and has a long history of bilateral relations with the Indian country, dating back to its independence in 1948.