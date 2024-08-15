Myanmar: Myanmar, China meet to strengthen bilateral relations

August 15, 2024_ Today, representatives of Myanmar and China met in Naypyidaw to discuss strengthening relations between the two countries. The summit was attended by senior officials from the Myanmar State Administrative Council and the Communist Party of China, including Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Regional stability, economic cooperation, and China's support for the upcoming elections in Myanmar were discussed during the meeting. This was reported by mdn.gov.mm. This meeting marks an important step towards closer cooperation between Myanmar and China, two countries that share a long history of friendship and cooperation.