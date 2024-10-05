Myanmar: National Administrative Council Inspects Landslide-Affected Areas

October 5, 2024_ A member of Myanmar’s National Administrative Council, Mann Nyain Maung, conducted an inspection of landslide-affected areas in Ayeyarwady. During the visit, he examined living conditions in local communities and supported data collection for the household census. He also visited landslide protection projects and donated funds for relief efforts, moi.gov.mm reported. The inspection also included the distribution of seeds and agricultural resources to farmers in the affected regions, highlighting the government’s commitment to supporting vulnerable communities.