Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: National Football Team Prepares for Asean Cup 2024

November 09, 2024_ The Myanmar national football team is preparing for the 2024 Asean Cup, which will take place from December 8 to January 5....

Myanmar: National Football Team Prepares for Asean Cup 2024
10 novembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 09, 2024_ The Myanmar national football team is preparing for the 2024 Asean Cup, which will take place from December 8 to January 5. Training will begin on November 25 in Yangon, where the team will face Singapore and Lebanon in preparation matches. After a change of coach, the team began preparations in October, participating in four international matches. Myanmar is placed in the group with Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Laos, and will debut on December 9 against Indonesia. The news is reported by news-eleven.com. The Asean Cup is a major football tournament involving the national teams of Southeast Asia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
football team the team began preparations squadra teams
Vedi anche
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza