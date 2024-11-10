Myanmar: National Football Team Prepares for Asean Cup 2024

November 09, 2024_ The Myanmar national football team is preparing for the 2024 Asean Cup, which will take place from December 8 to January 5. Training will begin on November 25 in Yangon, where the team will face Singapore and Lebanon in preparation matches. After a change of coach, the team began preparations in October, participating in four international matches. Myanmar is placed in the group with Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Laos, and will debut on December 9 against Indonesia. The news is reported by news-eleven.com. The Asean Cup is a major football tournament involving the national teams of Southeast Asia.