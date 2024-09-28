Myanmar: National Natural Risk Management Committee Meeting in Naypyidaw

September 28, 2024_ A meeting of the National Natural Hazard Management Committee was held today at the Ministry of Social Work, Rescue and Return in Naypyidaw. Deputy Prime Minister Soe Win attended the event, stressing the importance of the guidelines and policies established during a previous meeting on September 17. During the meeting, plans for reopening flood-affected schools and reconstruction measures to be completed by March 15, 2025 were discussed. The source of this news is moi.gov.mm. The committee also highlighted the need to coordinate relief and reconstruction efforts in response to the damage caused by recent floods in different regions of Myanmar.