Myanmar: National Natural Risk Management Committee Meeting

November 08, 2024_ A meeting of the National Committee for Natural Hazard Management, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Soe Win, was held in Naypyidaw. The meeting was attended by members of the government, military officials and representatives of local authorities, who discussed preparedness measures to deal with natural disasters. During the meeting, the importance of preparing for extreme weather events, such as floods and typhoons, which have recently hit other countries, was highlighted. The source of this news is mdn.gov.mm. The Myanmar government is implementing preventive measures to reduce damage caused by potential natural disasters, especially in view of the rainy season.