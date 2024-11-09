Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: National Natural Risk Management Committee Meeting

November 08, 2024_ A meeting of the National Committee for Natural Hazard Management, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Soe Win, was held in...

Myanmar: National Natural Risk Management Committee Meeting
09 novembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 08, 2024_ A meeting of the National Committee for Natural Hazard Management, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Soe Win, was held in Naypyidaw. The meeting was attended by members of the government, military officials and representatives of local authorities, who discussed preparedness measures to deal with natural disasters. During the meeting, the importance of preparing for extreme weather events, such as floods and typhoons, which have recently hit other countries, was highlighted. The source of this news is mdn.gov.mm. The Myanmar government is implementing preventive measures to reduce damage caused by potential natural disasters, especially in view of the rainy season.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
National Natural Risk convegno meeting November 08
Vedi anche
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza