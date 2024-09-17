Myanmar: National Natural Risk Management Committee meets after devastating floods

September 17, 2024_ The National Natural Hazard Management Committee (NHMMC) meeting (2/2024) was held today in Naypyidaw, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Soe Win. The meeting was held in response to the recent floods caused by Typhoon Ragi, which affected several regions of Myanmar, including the capital Naypyidaw. During the meeting, management plans to address emergencies and provide assistance to the affected populations were discussed. The source of this news is mdn.gov.mm. Authorities have already launched relief and clean-up operations in the affected areas, while the government is coordinating efforts to ensure that people's needs are met in a timely manner.