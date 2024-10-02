Myanmar: National Population and Housing Census Begins

October 02, 2024_ Myanmar's national census began on October 1, 2024, with 68 questions on population and housing. The aim is to collect accurate data on the population and socioeconomic conditions to inform national policies and plans. The census, which includes 27 new questions compared to the 2014 census, will focus on issues such as education and household waste management. The Ministry of Immigration and Population is overseeing the exercise, which requires active participation of the population, as reported by elevenmyanmar.com. National censuses are conducted every ten years and are essential to the development of the country's social and economic policies.