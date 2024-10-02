Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: National Population and Housing Census Begins

October 02, 2024_ Myanmar's national census began on October 1, 2024, with 68 questions on population and housing. The aim is to collect accurate...

Myanmar: National Population and Housing Census Begins
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 02, 2024_ Myanmar's national census began on October 1, 2024, with 68 questions on population and housing. The aim is to collect accurate data on the population and socioeconomic conditions to inform national policies and plans. The census, which includes 27 new questions compared to the 2014 census, will focus on issues such as education and household waste management. The Ministry of Immigration and Population is overseeing the exercise, which requires active participation of the population, as reported by elevenmyanmar.com. National censuses are conducted every ten years and are essential to the development of the country's social and economic policies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
National censuses housing Census Begins National Population housing
Vedi anche
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza