Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Myanmar: National Regional Development Board of Directors Meeting in Mandalay

August 25, 2024_ Prime Minister of the National Administrative Council, General Min Aung Hlaing, chaired a meeting with members of the Mandalay...

26 agosto 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
August 25, 2024_ Prime Minister of the National Administrative Council, General Min Aung Hlaing, chaired a meeting with members of the Mandalay regional government and officials from various departments to discuss regional development. During the meeting, governors of Kachin, Sagaing and Magway regions presented information about their areas and ongoing agricultural activities. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of a systematic approach to ensuring food security through efficient agricultural practices. The meeting highlighted the need to increase agricultural production and improve living conditions in the regions. This was reported by moi.gov.mm. The regions mentioned are key areas in Myanmar, with Mandalay being an important commercial and cultural hub of the country.

