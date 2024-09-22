Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Naypyidaw government steps in to restore schools after floods

September 21, 2024_ The Naypyidaw City Council visited flood-damaged schools in Zeya Thiri District to monitor cleanup and restoration efforts....

Myanmar: Naypyidaw government steps in to restore schools after floods
22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

September 21, 2024_ The Naypyidaw City Council visited flood-damaged schools in Zeya Thiri District to monitor cleanup and restoration efforts. During the visit, the council chairman urged for a speedy resumption of classes in the affected primary schools. In addition, aid, including funds and relief materials, was provided to affected families. This was reported by mdn.gov.mm. Floods hit several areas of Naypyidaw, causing significant damage to local infrastructure and homes.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
scuola schools flood damaged schools affected primary schools
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza