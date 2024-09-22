Myanmar: Naypyidaw government steps in to restore schools after floods

September 21, 2024_ The Naypyidaw City Council visited flood-damaged schools in Zeya Thiri District to monitor cleanup and restoration efforts. During the visit, the council chairman urged for a speedy resumption of classes in the affected primary schools. In addition, aid, including funds and relief materials, was provided to affected families. This was reported by mdn.gov.mm. Floods hit several areas of Naypyidaw, causing significant damage to local infrastructure and homes.