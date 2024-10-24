Myanmar: New food security measures ahead of rainy season

October 23, 2024_ Myanmar authorities have announced a plan to ensure food security during the rainy season, which is expected to be particularly intense this year. The government has planned to implement preventive measures to protect crops and secure food supplies, in response to concerns about potential damage to agricultural infrastructure. Funds have also been earmarked to support farmers affected by extreme weather events and to promote sustainable farming practices. The news was reported by shannews.org. The measures focus on vulnerable areas such as Shan and Kayah regions, where floods can have a devastating impact on local communities.