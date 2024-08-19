Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Myanmar: New Framework for Security and Counter-Terrorism

August 19, 2024_ Myanmar's State Administrative Council has announced the creation of a new central body for public security and counter-terrorism....

19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 19, 2024_ Myanmar's State Administrative Council has announced the creation of a new central body for public security and counter-terrorism. This new body will be headed by the Minister of Border Affairs, with the Minister of Defense as deputy and the Minister of Home Affairs as second deputy. The group will also include senior military and security officials, aiming to coordinate security operations at various levels, from cities to villages. The new structure aims to strengthen internal security and manage resources more effectively in response to current challenges. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. The State Administrative Council is Myanmar's governing body, currently in office after the 2021 coup.

