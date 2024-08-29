Myanmar: New law to support victims of violence and their families

August 28, 2024_ The Myanmar government has announced the creation of a committee to draft a law to provide assistance to victims of violence, deceased state officials, and the families of survivors. The committee, established by a decree of the State Administrative Council, will be responsible for establishing policies and guidelines for drafting the law. The committee will also review existing laws and ensure that new legislation is in line with established procedures. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. The committee will include representatives from the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Civil Defense, and the Ministry of Defense, highlighting the government's commitment to supporting victims of conflict and violence in the country.