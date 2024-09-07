Myanmar: New rules for transferring money from overseas workers

September 6, 2024_ Myanmar's Ministry of Labor has announced new regulations for migrant workers to send money to their families. Under the new rules, workers must send at least 25 percent of their monthly salary through official channels, such as banks or authorized transfer services. If they violate the rules, workers could face restrictions on their overseas employment status. The news was reported by news-eleven.com, highlighting the importance of following regulations to ensure the legality of transfers. Migrant workers are Burmese citizens who seek employment opportunities abroad, often in countries in Southeast Asia.