Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: New rules for transferring money from overseas workers

September 6, 2024_ Myanmar's Ministry of Labor has announced new regulations for migrant workers to send money to their families. Under the new...

Myanmar: New rules for transferring money from overseas workers
07 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 6, 2024_ Myanmar's Ministry of Labor has announced new regulations for migrant workers to send money to their families. Under the new rules, workers must send at least 25 percent of their monthly salary through official channels, such as banks or authorized transfer services. If they violate the rules, workers could face restrictions on their overseas employment status. The news was reported by news-eleven.com, highlighting the importance of following regulations to ensure the legality of transfers. Migrant workers are Burmese citizens who seek employment opportunities abroad, often in countries in Southeast Asia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
authorized transfer services such as banks overseas oltremare
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza