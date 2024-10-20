Myanmar: New security measures after air strikes in the north of the country

October 19, 2024_ Myanmar authorities have announced new security measures in response to recent air strikes in the north of the country, which have left several people dead. The attacks, attributed to government forces, hit residential areas and have raised concerns among locals. The new measures will include an increased military presence and tighter controls in the affected areas. The situation remains tense, with the international community closely monitoring developments. The news was reported by shannews.org. The areas affected by the attacks are known for their instability and the presence of ethnic armed groups opposed to the central government.