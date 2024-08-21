Myanmar: New tensions between ethnic groups and government in the north of the country

August 20, 2024_ In Myanmar, tensions between ethnic groups and the central government are escalating, with recent clashes involving the SSPP/SSA armed group and the government. Fighting has been concentrated in the Waingmaw region, where government forces have launched attacks on rebel positions. Local authorities report an increase in violence, resulting in civilian displacement and security concerns in the area. The situation remains critical, with calls for dialogue and a ceasefire from humanitarian organizations, as reported by shannews.org. Ethnic groups in Myanmar, such as the SSPP/SSA, represent minorities struggling for greater autonomy and rights, in a context of ongoing conflict in the country.