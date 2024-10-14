Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Myanmar: New tensions between government and ethnic armed forces

October 13, 2024_ In Myanmar, tensions between the military government and ethnic armed forces, particularly the MNDAA (Arakan Army), have increased,...

October 13, 2024_ In Myanmar, tensions between the military government and ethnic armed forces, particularly the MNDAA (Arakan Army), have increased, with clashes reported in several regions. The armed forces have intensified operations against ethnic groups, while local communities report human rights violations and displacement. The situation is further complicated by the response of the international community, which calls for dialogue and a peaceful solution. The news is reported by shannews.org. Ethnic armed forces, such as the MNDAA, represent the autonomy aspirations of several ethnic minorities in Myanmar, a country marked by internal conflicts and political instability.

