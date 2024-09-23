Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Myanmar: New tensions between SAC and ethnic armed groups in ongoing conflict

September 23, 2024_ In Myanmar, tensions between the State Administrative Council (SAC) and ethnic armed groups have increased, with clashes reported...

23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 23, 2024_ In Myanmar, tensions between the State Administrative Council (SAC) and ethnic armed groups have increased, with clashes reported in several regions. The SAC has intensified military operations against ethnic defense forces, while armed groups have responded with targeted attacks. The situation is further complicated by the presence of opposition forces such as the National Unity Government (NUG) and the People's Defense Forces (PDF), which oppose the military regime. The source of this information is shannews.org. The conflict in Myanmar is deep-rooted and involves several ethnic groups, including the Karen and Kachin, who are fighting for greater autonomy and rights within the country.

