Myanmar: New tensions between the military and ethnic armed groups in the north of the country

September 29, 2024_ Myanmar’s military has intensified operations against ethnic armed groups in the north of the country, particularly against the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and the Karen National Union (KNU). These military actions have led to increased violence and tensions in the region, resulting in civilian displacement. Ethnic armed groups, fighting for greater autonomy and rights, have responded with attacks against government forces. The situation remains critical, with the international community watching developments with concern, as reported by shannews.org. Military operations in northern Myanmar involve several ethnic groups, including the KIA and the KNU, who have historically been in conflict with the central government over their demands for greater autonomy and rights.