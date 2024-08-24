Myanmar: NSPNC and ethnic armed peace organizations meet

August 23, 2024_ A meeting between the National Solidarity and Peacemaking Negotiation Committee (NSPNC) and representatives of ethnic armed organizations that are signatories of the NCA was held yesterday at the National Solidarity and Peacemaking Centre in Nay Pyi Taw. The meeting, led by the Minister of Border Affairs and Chairman of the NSPNC, Lieutenant General Tun Tun Naung, was attended by several leaders of ethnic organizations, including the Chairman of the Arakan Liberation Party, Saw Mra Raza Lin. The meeting discussed issues related to humanitarian assistance and regional development, with opening and closing remarks by the leaders present. The news is reported by gnlm.com.mm. This meeting represents an important step in the peace process in Myanmar, a country characterized by ethnic conflicts and political tensions.