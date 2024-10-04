Myanmar: NUG addresses challenges of violence against women and children in the context of the Spring Revolution

03 October 2024_ Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Children of the National Unity Government (NUG) of Myanmar, Ei Thinzar Maung, discussed efforts to protect civilians and address atrocities perpetrated by the military junta. For more than three years, the people of Myanmar have been living in a conflict that has left thousands dead and millions displaced, with women and children among the worst affected. The NUG is trying to provide humanitarian aid and legal support, while reporting human rights violations to international organizations. The source of this information is myanmar-now.org. The NUG, a government in exile, was established to oppose the military regime and promote democracy in Myanmar.