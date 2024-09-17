September 17, 2024_ The Myanmar government is promoting the development of NyaungU district, emphasizing the importance of tourism and agricultural management. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing met with local officials to discuss development measures, including projects to improve water supply and maintenance of cultural sites. The need to preserve cultural heritage and improve infrastructure to attract tourists to the Bagan area, famous for its ancient temples, was stressed. The source of this information is gnlm.com.mm. The government also plans to upgrade NyaungU airport to make it easier for local and foreign visitors to access, thus contributing to the economic growth of the region.