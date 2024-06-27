Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Myanmar: Over 418 billion kyat in drugs destroyed during International Day against Drug Abuse

27 giugno 2024 | 11.44
Redazione Adnkronos
June 26, 2024_ During the 37th International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, over 418 billion kyat (about 125.54 million dollars) of drugs were destroyed in Mandalay. The event was held at the former Chanmyathazi airport and saw the destruction of 41 types of substances, including opium, methamphetamines and precursor chemicals. At the same time, other substances were destroyed in Pathein. The previous year, the value of drugs destroyed was significantly lower, at approximately 144.99 billion kyat. News-eleven.com reports it. The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, representatives of international organizations and students.

