Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Myanmar: Pae Khu government tackles floods and provides assistance to victims

30 luglio 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
30 July 2024_ The Prime Minister of Pae Khu Region, U Myo Swe Win, visited the flood-affected areas on 29 July 2024, to coordinate relief and assistance operations. During the visit, he met with government members and local authorities to ensure the supply of essential goods such as rice, oil and eggs to the temporary shelters. Furthermore, he underlined the importance of quickly restoring flooded areas and ensuring the safety of communication routes. The situation was aggravated by heavy rains and the rise in the level of the Pae Khu river, which affected 13 neighborhoods and 4 villages, forcing the opening of 27 temporary shelters for over 25,000 people, as reported by moi.gov.mm. The regional government is closely monitoring the situation and continues to provide support to the affected communities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
