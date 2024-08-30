Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Myanmar: Peace meeting in Waingmaw to promote regional stability

August 29, 2024_ A meeting was held in Waingmaw, Myanmar, from August 27 to 29, 2024, to discuss stability and peace in the region. During the event,...

Myanmar: Peace meeting in Waingmaw to promote regional stability
30 agosto 2024
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
August 29, 2024_ A meeting was held in Waingmaw, Myanmar, from August 27 to 29, 2024, to discuss stability and peace in the region. During the event, participants stressed the importance of constructive dialogue and cooperation between different local communities. The authorities highlighted the need to address common challenges and work together to ensure a peaceful future. The meeting was attended by representatives of various ethnic groups and communities, as reported by shannews.org. This event is a significant step towards reconciliation and building stronger relations between different factions in Myanmar, a country characterized by ethnic tensions and internal conflicts.

