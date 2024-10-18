Myanmar: Peace talks between government and ethnic groups continue

October 17, 2024_ Peace talks in Myanmar continue as the government seeks to establish a dialogue with ethnic armed groups, including the Nationalities Alliance (NCA). Discussions focus on the cessation of hostilities and creating an enabling environment for lasting peace in the country. Representatives of ethnic groups have expressed the need for concrete commitment from the government to address their concerns. The source of this news is shannews.org. The ethnic groups involved, such as the MNDAA, TNLA and AA, are active in different regions of Myanmar and have historically fought for greater autonomy and rights for their communities.