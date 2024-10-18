Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Myanmar: Peace talks between government and ethnic groups continue

October 17, 2024_ Peace talks in Myanmar continue as the government seeks to establish a dialogue with ethnic armed groups, including the...

Myanmar: Peace talks between government and ethnic groups continue
18 ottobre 2024
October 17, 2024_ Peace talks in Myanmar continue as the government seeks to establish a dialogue with ethnic armed groups, including the Nationalities Alliance (NCA). Discussions focus on the cessation of hostilities and creating an enabling environment for lasting peace in the country. Representatives of ethnic groups have expressed the need for concrete commitment from the government to address their concerns. The source of this news is shannews.org. The ethnic groups involved, such as the MNDAA, TNLA and AA, are active in different regions of Myanmar and have historically fought for greater autonomy and rights for their communities.

