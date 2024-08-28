Myanmar: People's Liberation Army intensifies operations in southern country

August 28, 2024_ The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has launched a series of military operations in southern Myanmar, particularly in the Shan region. These operations aim to counter rebel forces and maintain control over strategic areas. Local authorities have reported an increase in tensions and armed conflict, resulting in security challenges for the civilian population. The situation remains critical, with the international community closely monitoring developments. The news was reported by shannews.org. The PLA is an armed group that operates mainly in the Shan region, known for its activities against the Burmese government and for defending the rights of ethnic minorities.